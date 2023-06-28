Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,620 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 460,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 226,134 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 49,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,644 shares during the period.

POCT opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $519.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

