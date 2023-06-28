Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.7 %

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.55.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $139.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average is $141.89. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

