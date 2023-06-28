Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 96,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
BIV opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF from StockNews.com
- Splunk Climbs 6% Since Earnings Report, May See New Buy Zone Soon
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Makes a Moonshot on Trials
- Are (More) Big Gains Ahead for This Small Cap Biotech Stock?
- Promising Small Biotech Amphastar Sees Actionable Pullback
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.