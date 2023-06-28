Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 96,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

