P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Down 4.5%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIGet Rating) shares traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.22. 98,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 456,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIIIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Atul Kavthekar purchased 18,868 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,868 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago purchased 4,739,120 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,592,161.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104,740,954 shares in the company, valued at $123,594,325.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,437,353 shares of company stock worth $7,998,878 in the last 90 days. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $119,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 657,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 377,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 214,860 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

