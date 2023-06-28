P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Down 4.5%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.22. 98,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 456,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

In related news, CFO Atul Kavthekar purchased 18,868 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,868 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago purchased 4,739,120 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,592,161.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104,740,954 shares in the company, valued at $123,594,325.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 5,437,353 shares of company stock worth $7,998,878 in the last 90 days. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $119,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 657,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 377,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 214,860 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

