P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Down 4.5%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.22. 98,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 456,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
P3 Health Partners Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $119,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 657,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 377,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 214,860 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on P3 Health Partners from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than P3 Health Partners
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.