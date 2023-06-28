Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) is J2 Capital Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,431 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises about 6.0% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. ADE LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $872,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.64. 164,810 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

