Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Update

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 4,966.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 6.54% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance
COWG stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. 5,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,304. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41.
The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.
