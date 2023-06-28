Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,256,343 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 566,189 shares.The stock last traded at $39.65 and had previously closed at $39.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -147.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $38,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,915.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $38,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,915.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $209,526.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $1,785,318. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

