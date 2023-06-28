PACK Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,997,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,269,000 after acquiring an additional 664,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,180,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 438,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

