PACK Private Wealth LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $65.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2931 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

