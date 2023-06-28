PACK Private Wealth LLC Has $5.85 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

PACK Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 4.6% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,414 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59,268.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 463,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 462,296 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,995,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,051,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

