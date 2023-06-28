Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.04. 1,781,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,469. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $255.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.85 and a 200-day moving average of $192.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.