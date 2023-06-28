Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,178 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust makes up about 0.6% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,465,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,059,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 85,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 185,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BTT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. 15,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,077. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $23.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0564 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

