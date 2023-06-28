Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Paragon 28 makes up 3.8% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Paragon 28 worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth $260,762,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,291,000 after acquiring an additional 232,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 34.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 305,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,762 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Price Performance

FNA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,172. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $52.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paragon 28 news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $126,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,641 shares in the company, valued at $457,829.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paragon 28 news, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $127,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,129 shares in the company, valued at $540,051.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $126,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,829.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.