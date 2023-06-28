Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.82

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.82 and traded as low as C$28.71. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$28.97, with a volume of 192,381 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POU. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.82.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 38.22%. The business had revenue of C$535.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 3.1022605 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

In other news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$266,006.40. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

See Also

