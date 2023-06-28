Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 176.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.5% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 38,918 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,901,722 shares of company stock valued at $896,105,631 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,281. The firm has a market cap of $418.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day moving average of $146.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

