Park Edge Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 681,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,677. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

