Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 149.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $144.88. 285,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

