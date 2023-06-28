Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CASH stock opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

