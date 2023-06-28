Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Short Interest Up 83,233.3% in June

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a growth of 83,233.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAO. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $698,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

PLAO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

