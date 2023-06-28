Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $16.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

