Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 674,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,920. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

