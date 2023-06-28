PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s 8th Largest Position

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 3,618.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506,101 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up approximately 1.2% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PDD were worth $351,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in PDD by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,449,000 after acquiring an additional 415,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,089,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in PDD by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Nomura increased their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

PDD Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ PDD opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About PDD

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.