Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.19

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.19 and traded as low as $26.92. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 46,056 shares.

PGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $484.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $62.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 25.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

In other news, COO Robert A. Plante bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert A. Plante acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $104,591.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 556,465 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,091.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 69,520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

