Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Short Interest Update

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGSS. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,276,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 898,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 497,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,168,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 53.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,031,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 357,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE PGSS remained flat at $10.65 during trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.77.

About Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.