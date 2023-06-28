Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 42,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $325.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.92.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,552 shares of company stock worth $320,573 over the last 90 days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 150.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 169.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

