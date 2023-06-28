Pegasystems Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEGA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 44,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,700. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $325.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,552 shares of company stock worth $320,573 over the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 9.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $3,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.92.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.