PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,462,487 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 432,031 shares.The stock last traded at $10.52 and had previously closed at $10.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $521.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Increases Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently -351.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

