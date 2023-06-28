Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 126,442 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

