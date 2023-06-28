Pepe (PEPE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Pepe token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pepe has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Pepe has a market capitalization of $592.18 million and approximately $159.25 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pepe

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000155 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $205,392,106.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars.

