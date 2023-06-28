Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 54,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 164,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 18,908.15%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

