Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, an increase of 578.0% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.7 days.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PTVLF remained flat at $24.65 during trading on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTVLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Pet Valu from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised Pet Valu from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Pet Valu in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods, treats, toys, apparel, and accessories in Canada. The company offers its products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small pets. It also provides bones and chews, collars and leashes, fleas and ticks, health and wellness, pet cages and carriers, dog and cat toys, litters and accessories, crates, pens and gates, wild bird products, and other pet-related accessories; and grooming and adoption services for pets, as well as operates dog-wash stations.

