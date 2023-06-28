Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.03

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 6321743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $204.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.