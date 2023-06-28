PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 972.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,104,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,908,000 after buying an additional 7,348,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,884,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after purchasing an additional 863,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,621,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,750 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 360,509 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $49.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

