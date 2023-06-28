Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.13. 82,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 419,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHAT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

The company has a market cap of $575.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.45. On average, analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran purchased 12,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $101,026.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 188,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrie Curran acquired 12,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $101,026.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,427.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $27,155.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,897.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,919 shares of company stock valued at $191,177 and have sold 7,509 shares valued at $74,521. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

