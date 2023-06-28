Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.18

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and traded as low as $13.25. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 60,215 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $541.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

