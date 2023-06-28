Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.1 %

PSX opened at $92.57 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

