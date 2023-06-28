PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Declares Dividend of $0.11

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1129 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous dividend of $0.11.

PHX Energy Services Trading Up 8.8 %

PHXHF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.