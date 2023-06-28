Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Piraeus Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BPIRY stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. 1,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,994. Piraeus Financial has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Piraeus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Piraeus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers time, saving, and current deposits, as well as personal banking and payroll accounts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mortgage, commercial real estate, corporate, consumer, motor vehicle, sovereign, personal, home, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; mutual funds, corporate and treasury bonds, equities, energy finance, and treasury products; and car, home and civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, and corporate insurances.

