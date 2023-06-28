Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Up 2.6%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.10. 512,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,924,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.
In related news, insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $997,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,040 in the last 90 days. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.
