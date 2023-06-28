Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Up 0.2 %

PBL stock opened at C$24.00 on Wednesday. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$15.77 and a 12-month high of C$26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77. The company has a market cap of C$646.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.44.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.33 million. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 0.9270321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Pollard Banknote

PBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. 64.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Rating)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.