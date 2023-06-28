Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Up 0.3%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €54.68 ($59.43) and last traded at €54.28 ($59.00). Approximately 779,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.14 ($58.85).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €58.00 ($63.04) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($105.43) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.81.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

