POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $77.70

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.70, but opened at $74.40. POSCO shares last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 35,885 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

POSCO Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.64.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.58%. Research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,303,000 after buying an additional 213,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in POSCO by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 197,483 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 141,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in POSCO by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 137,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 121,417 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

