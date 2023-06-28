PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.84. 108,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,994. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.