PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,731 shares during the period. PPL accounts for approximately 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 165.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

PPL Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.