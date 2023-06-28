Presto Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW) Short Interest Update

Presto Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the May 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Presto Automation Price Performance

NASDAQ PRSTW traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 185,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,824. Presto Automation has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Institutional Trading of Presto Automation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Presto Automation stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Presto Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW – Free Report) by 1,968.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,436 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Presto Automation were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Presto Automation Company Profile

Presto Automation, Inc provides labor automation technology solutions in the hospitality industry. It offers a platform of comprehensive voice, vision, and touch solutions designed to increase staff productivity and improve the guest experience. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.