Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director William M. Sullivan Sells 400 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $10,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,682,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,208. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 236.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

