Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1399 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

Procure Space ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

UFO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. Procure Space ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the first quarter worth $338,000.

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

