Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

PFIE stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

