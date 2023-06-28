Progress Software (PRGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect Progress Software to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progress Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $20,040,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1,128.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 326,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 243.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 227,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,070 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

