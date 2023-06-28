Prom 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.77 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $75.78 million and $1.77 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00013634 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019020 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,466.93 or 1.00041315 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.24174039 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,700,478.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

